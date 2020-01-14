Explosion in Bucks County reduces home to rubble

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5848862" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Emergency officials were investigating a house explosion in Buckingham Township, Bucks County on Jan. 14, 2020.

BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An explosion reduced a home to rubble in Buckingham Township, Bucks County Tuesday morning and investigators are searching for a cause.The call went out to police and fire personnel shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the report of an explosion on the 4200 block of Biddeford Circle.Neighbor Steven Brush was getting ready to go work when he heard the blast."I thought for certain something had blown up in our basement. I went down saw nothing," Brush said.But then his daughter went outside and realized what happened."She came back in and said 'our neighbor's house is gone,'" Brush said.Officials said there was no fire present when they arrived at the home.The Action Cam on the scene showed a pile of debris where the house once stood."Just heard a big explosion and the ground shook, a couple hundred yards away. It was pretty foggy this morning so you couldn't really see what was going on," neighbor Chris Dennis said.While the house was destroyed, no injuries have been reported."It's a total loss for the family, but I'm sure the community will surround them and support them and get them back on their feet. It's who we are," said Sgt. William Moffett, with the Buckingham Township Police Department.Officials said the home's propane tank was filled in the morning.A propane tank was in the debris, but officials did not say if it exploded.Federal investigators from the ATF task force have been called in to assist with the investigation.