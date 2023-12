Firefighter hospitalized after several storage units catch fire in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One firefighter was taken to the hospital after multiple storage units caught fire in Northeast Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the Extra Space storage facility along the 1500 block of Algon Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

At least eight units were burning.

The fire is under control and we are waiting to hear if anyone else was injured.