WWE 'Extreme Rules': Gritty gets into scuffle with The Miz, WrestleMania 40 logo revealed

WrestleMania 40 will take place Saturday, April 6, 2024 and Sunday, April 7, 2024 at the Linc.

It took a few years, but the WWE has - to use a popular term in the business these days - acknowledged Philadelphia and made it official.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A couple of Philadelphia sports mascots made their presence known this past weekend when the WWE held its premium live event "Extreme Rules" at the Wells Fargo Center.

First, 76ers mascot Franklin along with members of Squad 76 and the Eagles Cheerleaders joined WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler to unveil the logo for WrestleMania 40.

The image has the WrestleMania title over the Liberty Bell with the Roman numerals XL.

WrestleMania 40 will take place in Philadelphia in 2024. WWE

The WWE announced in July that WrestleMania 40 will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in 2024 over two nights on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

WrestleMania weekend in Philly will also include Friday Night Smackdown, Monday Night Raw and the Hall of Fame Ceremony at the Wells Fargo Center.

Franklin was not the only mascot to appear during "Extreme Rules" on Saturday night.

Flyers mascot Gritty tried befriending WWE veteran villain The Miz during a segment on the show by presenting him with an event T-shirt (which had Gritty on it, of course).

"You want me to put it on over my $10,000 custom suit?" a disgusted Miz replied to Gritty.

The Miz, who refers to himself as the A-Lister, must not have been impressed with Gritty's recent "Abbott Elementary" cameo, as he dropped the shirt on the ground and stomped on it, upsetting the big, orange guy.

"That's what I think about you, your shirt and your city," The Miz said.

Longtime WWE commentator Michael Cole reacted to the scene, saying, "Gritty didn't deserve that!"

Later on in the show, Gritty mocked The Miz as the former WWE Champion was talking on the phone.

Then in their final segment together, Gritty tried again to offer The Miz the T-shirt.

The Miz threw the shirt in Gritty's face and then took him down with some punches.

"You stay out of my business!" The Miz told the googly-eyed hockey mascot, who remained on the ground, seemingly knocked out though it was hard to tell as the eyes were still, well, googly.

The Miz didn't have much time to celebrate his mascot mauling, as he was caught in a submission move by rival Dexter Lumis who had been lurking behind.

Lumis helped Gritty back to his feet. But before walking away, Gritty gave The Miz a swift kick as a reminder of who the true A-Lister really is.

Could we see Gritty take on The Miz at WrestleMania 40? Time will tell.