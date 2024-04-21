Both suspects now face felony charges of receiving stolen property over $1,500, conspiracy in the 2nd degree, and more.

2 from Chicago arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Delaware Lowe's

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (WPVI) -- Two people from Chicago were arrested in Delaware over the weekend on felony shoplifting charges, according to state police.

It happened on Saturday just after 11 a.m. when troopers were called to the Lowe's on the 2200 block of Hessler Boulevard in New Castle.

When troopers arrived, they were told a man and woman had stolen merchandise from the store and left the scene in a Chrysler minivan.

A short time later, investigators say a Lowe's employee saw the man and woman at a Dunkin' on the 2000 block of Concord Pike in Wilmington.

Troopers were sent to the Dunkin' and contacted the suspects, who were later identified as 35-year-old Fabian Jaworski and 34-year-old Sandra Zelinska from Illinois, state police say.

34-year-old Sandra Zelinska (left) and 35-year-old Fabian Jaworski (right) from Chicago, Illinois

That's when authorities say state police identified Zelinska and Jaworski as the shoplifters and arrested them.

Troopers found the stolen Lowe's merchandise along with other stolen property valued at over $4,000, investigators say.

The suspects allegedly stole $450 in merchandise from the Lowe's in Bear and another $1,900 worth of items from the Lowe's in New Castle.

Both suspects now face felony charges of receiving stolen property over $1,500, conspiracy in the 2nd degree, and other related offenses.