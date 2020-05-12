Man arrested for assaulting employee who asked him to wear mask, police say

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say a customer who refused to wear a mask inside a Bucks County business attacked a clerk who asked him to put one on.

Police said Elijah Brown assaulted an employee inside a business on West Walnut Street in Perkasie.

According to investigators, Brown also struck an arresting officer with his knee, while trying to get away.

Brown is being held in the Bucks County prison in lieu of $30,000 bail.
