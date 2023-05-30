Safety and security warning for Facebook Marketplace users after recent Philly robberies

Investigators say Montez Moore offered to buy a Louis Vuitton bag as well as Rolex and Cartier watches being sold for tens of thousands of dollars.

Montez Moore is charged with 11 counts of robbery and theft.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is behind bars Tuesday evening, accused of robbing multiple victims he met on Facebook Marketplace.

His case is prompting an urgent warning from law enforcement for anyone who buys and sells online.

According to Meta, more than 1 billion people visit Facebook Marketplace around the world every month. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says a recent case highlights the potential dangers.

"He was posing as somebody who worked for a bank," said Liam Riley, supervisor of the major trials unit at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Moore was allegedly in the market for luxury goods on Facebook Marketplace. Investigators say he offered to buy a Louis Vuitton bag as well as Rolex and Cartier watches being sold for tens of thousands of dollars.

After setting up a meeting point for the transactions, authorities say he would instead rob them at gunpoint.

Riley says officials have charged Moore in 11 cases involving this kind of scenario.

Police say a photo was taken outside the PNC Bank on Rising Sun Avenue in the Feltonville neighborhood of Philadelphia. Moore is accused of putting a gun against the seller's back and demanded his backpack that held four Rolex watches that he had expressed interest in buying.

"He would set up these exchanges outside or inside of banks, where he pretended to work," said Riley.

Buyers assumed since it was a public place it would be safe. But Riley encourages buyers and sellers to meet at police stations instead.

"Any police district in the city, at any time of day, will offer to let you inside of the police district, be an exchange point for these types of transactions," Riley says.

In 2021, 53 percent of U.S. secondhand luxury shoppers used Facebook Marketplace. People ages 25 to 35 are the largest demographic group of Facebook Marketplace users. About 61.8% of users who visit Facebook Marketplace are female.

Riley also says no matter where you meet, use good common sense.

"Go there with somebody you know, or make sure someone knows where you are. Don't go to a location that you're not familiar with, don't go at night," said Riley.

Meantime, Moore is currently being held on $10.9 million bail. There is also a "Stay Away Order" for each alleged victim. He was seen on multiple occasions leaving the scene in a black Dodge Charger or black Mercedes SUV.