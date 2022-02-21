human remains found

Police respond to person screaming, burned human remains found in Fairmount Park

The human remains were found behind a tree near Kelly Drive.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A day out in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia took an unexpected turn when someone stumbled upon human remains.

The discovery was made around noon Sunday at Brewery Hill Drive and Kelly Drive.

Officers were originally called to 32nd and Thompson streets for a report of a person screaming.

When police arrived, they were directed to the human remains found behind a tree near Kelly Drive.

Authorities say the remains appeared to have been burned.

Investigators are still trying to determine what exactly happened and how long the remains were left at that location.

The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for examination.

Firefighters could be seen pulling a hose down the steps to the rock garden to spray down the area.

Homicide Detectives are investigating the case.
