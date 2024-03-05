Men posing as water department employees rob 2 elderly victims in Bustleton: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Northeast detectives are looking for two men who are posing as water department employees and preying on the elderly in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia.

Harry, 86, said his door was pushed in by a man wearing a reflective vest who knocked at the door.

"He said he was from the water department and he was checking for lead in the water," said Harry.

While that man was distracting the elderly homeowner, an accomplice must have been rummaging through the home.

"He went through the basement and the closets and stole a lot of money and watches," he said.

Thankfully, Harry was not hurt, but the whole thing has neighbors in Bustelton concerned.

"He is very fortunate that he is still alive today, they did whatever they had to do and I guess they stole stuff," said a neighbor.

Northeast Detectives say the men, who were pretending to be employees for the water department, targeted at least one other home Monday morning.

"They are targeting a 92-year-old female who lives at home by herself," said Capt. Jack Ryan of Northeast Detectives

In both cases, the men were reported to be wearing reflective vests and driving a white 4X4 pickup truck with a black truck bed cover.

"The truck that he had in my driveway didn't have the city of Philadelphia, or water department on it," said Harry.

Harry says the man he encountered flashed a fake identification card, but it didn't look legitimate.

"He didn't say he was going to hurt me or anything, but he was intimidating, he really was," he said.

Doorbell cameras help in situations like this; you never have to unlock the door to see who is knocking.

Police want you to keep an eye out for that white 4X4 truck pickup truck and rethink opening your door for unexpected workmen.