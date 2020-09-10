accuweather

2020 fall foliage: What to expect this year in the Northeast

Fall foliage in the Northeastern United States is often a unique experience, bringing vibrant hues of brown, red and gold throughout the region.

"It's a combination of our weather and our climate," landscape photographer Jim Salge told AccuWeather. "We have a great climate for autumn weather where we have really nice, crisp cool, nights and clear, warm days. It brings out the best colors."

Most of the Northeast will see peak fall colors during the month of October. A wide swath of the area from northern Virginia and Western Virginia and even eastern Ohio up through coastal parts of Maine can expect a peak between Oct. 15 and 22. More mountainous inland regions in upstate New York, New Hampshire and Vermont are looking at a peak between Oct. 8 and 15, and those farther south and west can expect a peak anywhere between Oct. 22 and Nov. 5.

"What we're expecting to see is what we see every year, which is extremely nice color in some areas and in some areas, of course, not as good," forest pathologist Aaron Bergdahl told AccuWeather.

EMBED More News Videos

Here are five facts about fall that you might not have known.



Factors impacting the fall foliage include weather from the previous season and how soon colder temperatures settle in.

"We tend to see earlier coloration when there's been a stressful summer," Bergdahl said, adding that drought can bring colors earlier. "Despite the weather, I think the fall foliage is going to be excellent this year."

Added Salge: "If the cold weather comes in early, we're going to have a really short, punctuated, dry season, but it should be bright. If the cold weather takes some time to get in, we might see a little bit more browning before it actually comes in."

Some upper New England states are already starting to see the leaves turn as peak foliage is around the corner.

EMBED More News Videos

This footage captured by drone shows a unique, birds-eye view of fall foliage in Colorado and New Hampshire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfallaccuweatherfall foliage
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What to do about utilities and house fires after a hurricane
Tips to stay safe at a shelter during COVID-19 pandemic
What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
How to keep food safe during a power outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly restaurants will not increase indoor capacity on Sept. 21
GOP's stimulus bill fails in Senate vote
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Through This Evening
7 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic
New Jersey fire crews helping to fight wildfires on West Coast
Protesters remain at Philadelphia homeless encampment despite expired deadline
Century 21 Stores to shut down after nearly 60 years
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz frustrated with contract talks
Peters Paid, but Offensive Line Concerns Remain for Eagles
Recent retirees leading effort to make sure local votes are counted
Suspect strikes Sunoco employee with gun in Somerton: Police
School District of Philadelphia says connectivity issues resolved
More TOP STORIES News