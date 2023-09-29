Fall dining at Walnut Gardens and At the Table; the show goes on at Cirque Du Soleil BAZZAR

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We check out eats for the fall with stops at urban oasis Walnut Gardens, Tonalli Philly and At the Table. Plus, a look at Cirque Du Soleil BAZZAR.

At The Table expands its menu, seating with new Wayne location

At The Table has relocated in Wayne, just a few blocks from its original location.

The new space tripled the size of the dining room and gave married owners Alex Hardy and Tara Buzan-Hardy the chance to expand the menu.

They added a raw bar to the new space to go along with a six-course tasting menu and a la carte items.

The space is still BYOB but a partnership with Imprint Beer Company will incorporate beer and cocktails in the near future.

118 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087

Toska Restaurant blends Albanian culture with pub-friendly eats

The Osmanollaj brothers are living the American dream.

The brothers are refugees from the Kosovo-Serbian war.

Albanian by birth, the boys were separated from their father during the war.

Dad made his way to the United States and his wife, three sons and daughter followed soon after finding safety in Delaware County.

Fast forward nearly 25 years later and the three brothers have recently opened their eighth restaurant in the Philadelphia area.

Toska Restaurant & Brewery is their first brewery.

The Mount Airy spot features 12 taps with seven beers brewed on-site and five guest taps.

The food menu is traditional pub fare with Albanian influences.

Throughout the upstairs dining room you will find pictures and artwork that represents their culture, including a special table available for reservation that is reminiscent of the gathering tables they used as children in Albania.

7136 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119

Tonalli Philly chefs honor Mexican roots with new spot for pizza

When lifelong friends Odilon Sandoval and Israel Cortes were growing up in the small Mexican village of San Mateo Ozolco, they had no idea that decades later they would be combining their culinary skills to open a spot together in South Philly.

Tonalli Philly is a new BYO that showcases dishes from their homeland, and skills they learned coming up through the ranks of the Philadelphia restaurant industry.

Braised lamb shank and shrimp tacos marinated in a tequila sauce share the menu with pizzas and nachos.

'Tonalli' translates to 'sunshine' in Odilon's mother's language of Nahualt - so when she told her son "it's time for the sun to shine" on him, that became the inspiration behind the name.

The spot has free parking, and is open every day except Monday.

100 Morris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

215-608-8145

Tuesday-Sunday, 12-10 p.m.

Cirque du Soleil's BAZZAR under the Big Top in Oaks

BAZZAR showcases 35 artists performing over 12 acts.

The show is led by a Maestro and inspired by Cirque du Soleil street performer roots.

There's a roller skating duo and a acro trio, a corde lisse artist, an acro biker and a slack line.

The teeterboard is the first act.

It's like a seesaw on steroids with the performers launching each other 15-20 feet up in the air.

As the artists perform flips and twists, their landing spot is an approximately 1'x1' box on the board so each landing has to be perfect.

For the first time ever in a Cirque show, there's a mallakhamb act, an incredible show of strength, balance and flexibility.

Xander Taylor and Melanie Dupuis are the show's duo trapeze artists.

They were paired up in Circus School when she was still in high school.

Melanie's the flyer; Xander's the porter-throwing, catching and holding her. They've been working together now for more than 10 years.

BAZZAR launched in Mumbai in 2018 and this is its first stop in North America.

Neither Xander or Melanie has ever been to Philadelphia.

They are looking forward to visiting the Rocky steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Teeterboard artist Sam Nash wants to see a Philadelphia Flyers game and says he would love to teach Gritty how to jump on the teeterboard.

Through October 22nd

Under the Big Top, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave, Oaks, Pa. 19456

Mount Airy Candle Company Opens brick-and-mortar at Rittenhouse Hill Apartment

Marques Davis recently celebrated the grand opening of the brick-and-mortar location to Mount Airy Candle Company.

The grand opening revealed new fall scents for the season.

With more space, new products like body butters, hand soaps, and salt scrubs are now available for customers.

In 2018 he started making candles in his basement as a fun idea for Christmas gifts for friends and family.

Davis now has four unique candle collections to shop from.

This year's new fall scents are Pumpkin Pound Cake, White Lotus, Cashmere and Musk, and Pears and Patchouli.

Fall favorites Pumpkin and Chai Spice candles will also be returning this season.

These new candles range from sweet to earthy scents leaving your space with a floral or pumpkin aroma.

All the candles from Mount Airy Candle Company are hand-crafted and can be purchased online or at Rittenhouse Hill Apartments.

633 W. Rittenhouse St., Philadelphia PA 19144, Unit #3

Longwood Gardens has the recipe for fabulous fall dining

Longwood Gardens in the fall is full of autumn splendor, and the dining options change menus in step with the change of seasons.

For a full-service dining experience, the restaurant 1906 is named in honor of the year Pierre S. du Pont purchased the grounds that were developed into Longwood Gardens.

The adjoining eatery for more casual fare is the Cafe - with grab-and-go options, and seating both indoors and out.

Just outside at the Beer Garden, even more options for food and drink are available to be enjoyed along with live music on weekends.

Dishes at each venue include ingredients grown on-site in the gardens, including fruit used to brew specialty beers by Victory Brewing.

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

610-388-1000

All dining areas closed on Tuesdays

Reservations recommended at 1906

Popup cocktail-beer garden Walnut Garden reopens after shutdown

Walnut Garden is bringing a festive vibe to what's known as Rittenhouse Row.

With two bars and an ice cream shack, the 11,000-square-foot garden has a food truck festival feel and an Asian street food theme.

Menu items include tuna and salmon tartar, Japanese fried chicken, Korean sliders, scallion pancakes, skewers served with peanut sauce, and a cold papaya salad that can be made super spicy.

The transformation of the long-vacant lot into what is now Walnut Garden is deeply symbolic.

Three years ago, the city was on COVID-19 lockdown and civil unrest erupted across the city after the murder of George Floyd.

A McDonald's restaurant was burned down and for three years, a desolate lot sat right in the middle of an otherwise vibrant block.

FCM Hospitality has now transformed that fire-ravaged eyesore into a family and dog-friendly destination designed to bring the community together.

1708 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

People's Light set to stage 'Bonez', a social horror show about the Black male experience

Steve H. Broadnax, III is bringing social horror to the Steinbright Stage at People's Light with Bonez.

"He's very interested in how to put scary on stage," says Zak Berkman, Producing Artistic Director at People's Light in Malvern, Pa.

The play is set in a luxury apartment in Dallas, Texas.

A character named Trey invites a group of friends over for a men's bonding night.

"Trey is a queer character," says Keith A. Wallace, the actor who portrays Trey, a college professor, in the play.

Wallace says his character is trying to figure out how being queer plays into his personal experience within the Black community - both professionally and socially.

He says audiences can expect some jump scares.

"Black horror, specifically, it's a great allegory for facing our fears," he adds.

Eric B. Robinson Jr. plays the role of Remello in Bonez.

The play is launching simultaneously with Queerways, PA, a residency program for writers.

Berkman says writers will be brought to the area for the program, which will focus on "local stories that look at the intersection of BIPOC experience and LGBTQ+ experience in the area."

Wallace says things that are said to boys in their youth may seem inconsequential, but sort of really determine how they show up as men in the world.

"There are a lot of young boys in the world who find themselves being told they can't behave certain ways and those create demons inside those boys," says Berkman.

Bonez runs September 22 through October 15 at People's Light.

39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355