Driver found shot in neck in Falls Township; alleged gunman arrested: Police

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a driver was found shot inside a vehicle on the side of the road on Tuesday.

The discovery was made on Lincoln Highway at N. Olds Boulevard just before 3 p.m. in Falls Township.

Police say an officer found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The driver was rushed to an area hospital. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Officers later found the alleged shooter a short distance away from the scene.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Lincoln Highway and N. Olds Boulevard.

Anyone with any information is asked to call a Falls Township police.
