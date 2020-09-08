Driver found shot in neck in Falls Township; alleged gunman arrested: Police

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a driver was found shot inside a vehicle on the side of the road on Tuesday.The discovery was made on Lincoln Highway at N. Olds Boulevard just before 3 p.m. in Falls Township.Police say an officer found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.The driver was rushed to an area hospital. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.Officers later found the alleged shooter a short distance away from the scene.Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Lincoln Highway and N. Olds Boulevard.Anyone with any information is asked to call a Falls Township police.