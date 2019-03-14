Family: Bar owner dies following triple shooting in North Philadelphia

Family identifies man killed in Tuesday’s triple shooting as Jose Rivera. He owned Prime Time sports Bar in Kensington. Family says he closed the bar Tuesday and when he was walking out to his car, he and two of his friends came under fire. He was shot to death multiple times. pic.twitter.com/dw8JWY7lcB — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) March 13, 2019

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a triple shooting that claimed a man's life Tuesday night.It happened at 11 p.m. at North Water and Ontario streets, right outside Prime Time Sports Bar.Arriving officers said they found three victims at the scene.Police said a 36-year-old man was shot in his backside and toe and was and taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition, and a 55-year-old man was shot twice in his arm and was also transported to Temple in stable condition.However, the injuries to a 46-year-old man proved fatal.Family members have identified the man as Jose Rivera, the owner of Prime Time Sports Bar.Family members say he closed the bar Tuesday and when he was walking out to his car, he and two of his friends came under fire.Police said he was lying right next to his pick-up truck, which was parked on the corner. He was shot numerous times throughout his body.Officers rushed him to the hospital but he was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m.Investigators believe he was the intended target."Where that 46-year-old homicide victim was laying, we found numerous spent shell casings. Some just inches, some feet from his body," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "So it appears, the shooter or shooters were firing in very close proximity."It's unclear if the other two men were hit by stray bullets or if they were also targeted.Neighbor Reggie Redding heard the gunshots."When I was in the house, I thought it was in front of my door because that's how close it sounded," he said. "You hear all the commotion. I come out and see a guy laying down and people standing around saying call the cops, call the cops."Police real-time crime cameras and private surveillance cameras recorded the shooting.Police are now looking for two men who fled west on Ontario after the shooting.Investigators said they will try to enhance the footage to get better descriptions of the suspects.No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.