EMBED >More News Videos Maggie Turner may be outnumbered with two boys at home and another son on the way, but she is making sure her family is thriving during the pandemic.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have a happy follow-up to our latest "Morning Mom" and member of the Action News family.Our engineer, Rick Turner and wife Maggie, welcomed their third son on Friday.Alhm'Blessed Merrick William Israel Turner weighed in at 7-pounds 1-ounce, and 20 inches long.Rick says mom and baby are doing well, and that big brothers Malachi and Micah are excited to meet their little brother.Welcome to the family Alhm'Blessed!