Chicago firefighters help deliver baby outside fire station in River West

CHICAGO (WPVI) -- A baby was born outside a Chicago Fire Department station in the city's River West neighborhood Tuesday morning.Fire officials said a vehicle pulled up with a woman in a labor outside Engine 14 in the 1100-block of West Chicago Avenue around 8:50 a.m.The woman was being driven to the hospital by a friend who pulled over at the firehouse as the mother's contractions were only about a minute apart."She knew it was happening and that it was not going to wait," Capt. Barbara Ohse said. "It was imminent."Led by Capt. Ohse, the firehouse jumped into action."It went from no baby to 'we are having a baby!'" firefighter and EMT Aidan Flahaven said."It is funny how your training comes into play and you remember all of those things that they tell you," Capt. Ohse said.Capt. Ohse has been a nurse and a firefighter for nearly 20 years, but this was her first child delivery on the job."Once the baby's head popped out the baby started crying pretty quickly," she said.The healthy baby boy was delivered in just a matter of minutes."She was already in the back of the car and babies deliver themselves, so we just kind of caught the baby," EMT Chris McCormick said."We placed him on the mom's belly and she got to see him and a smile lit up her face," Capt. Ohse said. "It was everything that you would hope it would be."The mother and son were rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Paramedics said both are doing great. The mom was exhausted, but thankful for the Chicago Fire Department. The department wishes her and her son the best."Congratulations and great job," Capt. Ohse said.