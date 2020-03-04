Crayola searching for 5 kid chief experience officers

Crayola is searching for Kid Chief Experience Officers for each of its five locations across the country, including Easton, Northampton County.
The five winners will get special Crayola gifts and spend the day giving feedback on new and existing attractions, activities and products.
Applicants must be six to 12 years old.
The company will accept applications through April 12.
