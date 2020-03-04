Family & Parenting

Crayola searching for 5 kid chief experience officers

Crayola is searching for Kid Chief Experience Officers for each of its five locations across the country, including Easton, Northampton County.

The five winners will get special Crayola gifts and spend the day giving feedback on new and existing attractions, activities and products.

Applicants must be six to 12 years old.
The company will accept applications through April 12.

Parents can head to the 6abc app for a link to enter.

CLICK HERE to learn more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingpennsylvaniafamily
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Another Round of Rain, Gusty Thunderstorms Possible Tonight
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
1 person under investigation for coronavirus in Philly
Murder suspect barricaded inside hotel room surrenders: DA
Striking vehicle still sought in Bucks Co. fatal crash
Sellers accused of price gouging amid sanitizer shortage
Man charged after port-a-potty video goes viral
Show More
Gov. Phil Murphy to undergo surgery Wednesday
Exclusive: Man shot during attempted robbery in Manayunk speaks out
City Council unveils 'moonshot' plan to reduce poverty
BBB warns of coronavirus-related scams
Video captures troopers pull man from burning tractor-trailer
More TOP STORIES News