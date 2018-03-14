U.S. & WORLD

Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction

A family in Ohio made the donation of life after hearing that hundreds of patients lost their embryos to a freezer malfunction.

Niki and Brian Schaefer credit their fertility doctor for giving them their two children.

A freezer malfunction at University Hospitals in Cleveland over the weekend left 2,000 eggs and embryos in a questionable state.

The Schaefers decided to donate their four remaining embryos to one of the affected families.

"This process is the answer to the prayers of people who just want a family," Niki Schaefer said.

The malfunction is affecting more than 700 patients.

