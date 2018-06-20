FAMILY & PARENTING

Father-son recreate law enforcement Father's Day photo after 20 years

EMBED </>More Videos

In 1998, Michael wrote a Father's Day card that said, "When I get bigger I'm going to be my Dad's partner and catch bad guys and burglars." (Auburn WA Police Department)

A father-son duo recreated a photo from 20 years ago to share a special Father's Day moment.

Auburn (WA) Police Department shared two photos of Officer Andy Gould and his son Michael. In both photos, Michael is sitting on the lap of his dad in a squad car.


In 1998, Michael wrote a Father's Day card that said, "When I get bigger I'm going to be my Dad's partner and catch bad guys and burglars."

Two decades later, Michael squeezed his 6'7" frame onto his dad's lap to recreate their photo, this time after following his footsteps into law enforcement. Michael currently serves as a King County sheriff's deputy.

"Recreating the photo 20 years later was a wonderful tribute to father and son," the department said on Facebook. "Hope all you fathers out there had as wonderful a day as our own Officer Gould!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypolice officerFather's Daychildrenparenting
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News