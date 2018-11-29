FAMILY & PARENTING

Lowe's workers trying to find girl who wrote letter to Santa requesting new kidney for brother

EMBED </>More Videos

Many kids write letters to Santa but one girl's Christmas wish is sure to melt your heart. (WLOS)

By
FRANKLIN, N.C. --
This time of year, kids send off their letter to Santa, telling him what they want for Christmas.

Typically, children will ask for toys or dolls, but a little girl visiting western North Carolina had an extra special wish -- a new kidney for her brother.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"Some may not believe in you, but I do. One thing I really want for Christmas is my big brother to get a kidney transplant. PLEASE!" read a letter written by Kaitlyn, which that was slipped into a mailbox at a Lowe's in Franklin.

The letter, which was written in green crayon, has touched the hearts of many.

"Knowing that your letter is going to Santa Claus and that he's going to bring you anything you want and to ask for something that important for someone else just means so much," Andi McNair told WLOS.

Assosciates believe the little girl is from Florida.

Store employees are now trying to find her family.

EMBED More News Videos

A Delaware boy has learned the value of giving to others, at a very young age.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familychristmaschristmas giftsanta clausfeel goodkidney transplantnorth carolina newsNCFlorida
FAMILY & PARENTING
Weekend Action: QVC Christmas Parade, Hanukkah and more
Delco couple adopt daughter 4 years after crowdfunding
Weekend Action: Thanksgiving Parade, Longwood's X-mas lights and more
Weekend Action: Holiday Festival at Franklin Square Christmas Village preview and more
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Arrest made in murders of 4 people in SW Philadelphia home
Former Pa. Attorney General Kathleen Kane reports to prison
N.J. man charged with killing brother's family in fire
Suspect surrenders in groping of girl, 12, in Tacony
Video of fight involving Atlantic City mayor released
Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress in Russia investigation
2 women arrested following violent altercation at Wawa
Grizzly bear kills mom, 10-month-old baby outside cabin
Show More
Man, 23, killed in North Philadelphia double shooting
Armed robbers break into Fairmount home
Sylvester Stallone says he's retiring Rocky
EXCLUSIVE: Victim of brutal attack on SEPTA bus speaks
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's 'Abcde' name
More News