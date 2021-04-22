Voorhees 'Morning Mom' turns love of art into a business

Action News Morning Moms

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This week's "Morning Mom" is getting creative, turning her love of art into a business.

Candice Zafran is a creative arts therapist. But she says her main gig is stay-at-home mom to 6-year-old Blake and nearly 4-year-old Brooklyn.


During the pandemic, Zafran was asked to run some outdoor art classes for kids and adults.



That became her new small business: Candi Z Art.


She turned the basement of her Voorhees home into an art studio and also started selling her artwork.

Zafran says her kids want to join in the fun and she is enjoying spending the extra time with them.

