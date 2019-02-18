Pa. woman meets adopted brother after 80 years

It was a reunion between a brother and sister more than 80 years in the making.Eighty-seven-year-old Betty Housseal from York County, Pennsylvania, was always curious to meet her brother, who was put up for adoption at 3-months-old.Her great-granddaughter decided to help by reaching out on social media for clues.In just a few weeks, she tracked him down and set up a meeting.The two met and shared a long awaited hug.Betty says now she feels like a missing piece is now in place.