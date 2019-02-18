FAMILY & PARENTING

Pa. woman meets adopted brother after 80 years

Pa. woman meets adopted brother after 80 years. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on February 18, 2019.

It was a reunion between a brother and sister more than 80 years in the making.

Eighty-seven-year-old Betty Housseal from York County, Pennsylvania, was always curious to meet her brother, who was put up for adoption at 3-months-old.


Her great-granddaughter decided to help by reaching out on social media for clues.

In just a few weeks, she tracked him down and set up a meeting.


The two met and shared a long awaited hug.

Betty says now she feels like a missing piece is now in place.
