Parents of Havertown see each other in-person after year of working from home, virtual learning

By
HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County moms club is supporting one another during the year of shutdowns, working from home, doing virtual learning and facing uncertainty.

The group, Parents of Havertown, is now back to meeting with masks outdoors.

Many of the moms joined the group to socialize and meet other families.

When things shut down last year, the parents still stayed in touch to lift each other up and support one another.

"It was great to just have everybody, just to have people you knew you could trust and talk to and share all those emotions, all those raw emotions we were all feeling over the past year," Parents of Havertown mom Monica Davis McDonald said. "It was crucial."

The moms got resourceful with Zoom chats, coffee calls and Zoom book clubs.

For any moms struggling during this time, their advice is to reach out to other parents.

"Your mom tribe is your tribe. They've been through it all. They've seen it all. Ask for advice. Ask for help. Don't be scared about it, don't be nervous about it. Just ask for the help you need," group member Jill Cioll said. "They'll always be there for you."

As things open up, the group is looking forward to spending time with old friends again - and meet the new parents who've joined during the past year.

