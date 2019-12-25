Prince William kisses Prince Louis in adorable new family snap

🎄 Merry Christmas to all our followers!



This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/40j3Xg36Q4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2019

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an adorable new family photograph for Christmas.The black and white photograph shows Prince William in a flat cap, holding his youngest son, one-year-old Prince Louis, close and giving him a kiss on the cheek.The royals posted the photograph -- taken by Kate in Norfolk earlier this year -- on their official Twitter account Wednesday with the caption: "Merry Christmas to all our followers!"It also shows a smiling Prince George, 6, sitting in a chair next to his dad and brother, while his sister, four-year-old Princess Charlotte stands behind.The Cambridge's two eldest children were expected to attend the royal's annual Christmas day church service at Sandringham for the first time on Wednesday.This is not the first time Kate has shared her own family photographs with the world.Previously Kensington Palace has distributed several photographs taken by the duchess to mark key milestones in the children's lives, such as birthday and first days at school.Earlier this week, William's brother Harry released his first family Christmas card featuring his wife, Meghan and baby Archie. The adorable eight-month-old tot was seen front and center, staring into the camera.The-CNN-Wire& 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.