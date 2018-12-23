The family of a Delaware County police officer who died earlier this year received a special visit on Saturday."Santa Joe" was escorted to the home of Officer Chris Senkow's widow and their toddler son.Senkow, a Chester police officer, died unexpectedly earlier this year.Santa Joe gave the family members some monetary donations and even some toys for the Senkow's child.Santa Joe tries to bring emotional support to families like the Senkows around the holidays every year and brighten their spirits through a tough time.------