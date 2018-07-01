U.S. & WORLD

Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

Labor day came early for the staff at the Baylor Fort Worth Medical Center in Texas.

The hospital delivered 48 babies in just 41 hours.

The mini baby boom started on June 26.

During that period of time, nurses and doctors delivered more than one baby every hour.

One doctor theorized that the full moon triggered the rush to the maternity ward.

The nursing director said the hospital was prepared with extra staff coming in to help.

The epidemic of contractions caused another outbreak of deliveries at the hospital, in the form of pizza.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldpregnancybaby
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Photos from the wildfires across California
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Heroic mother sacrifices herself to save children from apartment fire in China
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News