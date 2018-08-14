FAMILY & PARENTING

Three Siblings Become Doctors

EMBED </>More Videos

Siblings Gloria, Victor and Blessing Oyeniyi have all earned the title of doctor.

Having all of your children become doctors is a parent's dream. But for the Oyeniyi family, it's a reality. Siblings Gloria, Victor and Blessing Oyeniyi have all earned the title of doctor - a remarkable achievement for a family who came to the U.S. in search of better education and a better life.

Dr. Gloria Oyeniyi is a psychiatrist on the faculty at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Blessing Oyeniyi is a first-year psychiatry resident at UT Austin Dell Medical School. Dr. Victor Oyeniyi earned his pharmacy doctorate from Texas Southern University.
KTRK-TV caught up with the Oyeniyi siblings to find out more about their inspiring journey to success.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familydoctorsfamilybe inspiredgood newsinstagram storiesTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
Toddler rolls on back to prevent drowning in Florida family pool
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Fire erupts after truck crashes into pizzeria in Frenchtown
Cars plunge as highway bridge collapses in Italy; 20 killed
Penn, CHOP, Wills Eye make best hospitals lists
Gov. Murphy issues state of emergency in Ocean County, N.J.
AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert; Downpour Threat Continues
Person struck by N.J. Transit train on River Line in Burlington Co.
Pennsylvania Catholic church abuse report to be released
Ambulance and car collide in New Castle County
Show More
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Pat's Steaks now available nationwide
King of Prussia Mall cleans up after flooding
Bystanders, officers rescue grandmother trapped on van
Manayunk businesses, residents on alert for Schuylkill flooding
More News