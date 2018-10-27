Tired dad creates convenient new baby bottle

It's no secret that newborns are constantly hungry.When dad takes over the feeding, it takes time to warm up the breast milk.One bleary-eyed father in Israel came up with a new baby bottle that warms the milk much quicker than the usual ten minutes.Ayal Lanternari and his best friend are both biomedical engineers.Together, they created a round bottle that would spread the breast milk into a thinner layer to allow it to warm faster.The bottle cuts the milk's warming time by more than half, and also cools it twice as fast.It costs $23 for three bottles.------