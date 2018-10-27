Tired dad creates convenient new baby bottle

It's no secret that newborns are constantly hungry.
When dad takes over the feeding, it takes time to warm up the breast milk.
One bleary-eyed father in Israel came up with a new baby bottle that warms the milk much quicker than the usual ten minutes.
Ayal Lanternari and his best friend are both biomedical engineers.
Together, they created a round bottle that would spread the breast milk into a thinner layer to allow it to warm faster.
The bottle cuts the milk's warming time by more than half, and also cools it twice as fast.
It costs $23 for three bottles.
family u.s. & world parenting
