Tired dad creates convenient new baby bottle

Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on October 27, 2018.

It's no secret that newborns are constantly hungry.

When dad takes over the feeding, it takes time to warm up the breast milk.

One bleary-eyed father in Israel came up with a new baby bottle that warms the milk much quicker than the usual ten minutes.

Ayal Lanternari and his best friend are both biomedical engineers.

Together, they created a round bottle that would spread the breast milk into a thinner layer to allow it to warm faster.

The bottle cuts the milk's warming time by more than half, and also cools it twice as fast.

It costs $23 for three bottles.

