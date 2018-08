Sweepstakes

EMBED >More News Videos Treetop Quest Philly is an aerial adventure park that just opened in Fairmount Park.

Treetop Quest Philly

EMBED >More News Videos The summer fun starts the moment you pull up to Dorney Park.

Dorney Park

EMBED >More News Videos It's the 29th year for the festival which showcases local, national and international artists.

Manayunk Arts Festival

EMBED >More News Videos Catch a thrill, take a chill and try an escape-like adventure indoors.

Things to Do in our own Backyard: Montgomery County

EMBED >More News Videos Cirque du Soleil is coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.

Volta by Cirque du Soleil

EMBED >More News Videos Melissa Magee helps us navigate the Circuit Trails.

Circuit Trails

EMBED >More News Videos It wouldn't be summer fun without some barbecue.

BBQ Round-up

EMBED >More News Videos Gina Gannon goes dining al fresco for this week's In the Kitchen recipe.

Alessi: In the Kitchen recipes

EMBED >More News Videos The city's historic district will be the site for a free concert series all summer long dubbed Summer Sounds.

Summer Sounds in the Historic District

EMBED >More News Videos 6abc Loves the Arts. Karen Rogers reports during Action News at Noon on June 17, 2018.

6abc Loves the Arts: Independence Seaport Museum

EMBED >More News Videos Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge - David Murphy reports during Action News Mornings on June 16, 2018.

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge

This week on FYI Philly, it's our annual summer fun special. We're hitting the ropes and trails, day tripping for thrills and fun in the sun and hitting one of the region's largest outdoor arts festivals. Plus we taste some of the city's best BBQ and go backstage under the Big Top.FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sunday at midnight.Enter for your chance to win tickets to Cirque Du Soleil at the Philly Expo Center at Oak: Volta Sweepstakes West Fairmount Park is home to a new aerial adventure course called Treetop Quest Philly. Ali Gorman grabbed Melissa Magee and made a day of it.51 Chamounix Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19131(267) 901-4145Summer fun starts the moment you pull up to Dorney Park. Alicia Vitarelli takes us there and the Wildwater Kingdom, where the thrills are back for another summer of fun.4000 Dorney Park Rd, Allentown, PA 18104Karen Rogers previews the 29th annual Manayunk Arts Festival showing us some of the amazing food and local artists that will be on Main Street June 23-24.June 23: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; June 24: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.See three completely different options for summer fun in Montgomery County. Catch a thrill, take a chill and try an escape-like adventure indoors.1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown, PA 19401800-652-41431830 West Point Pike, Lansdale, PA 19486215-801-2227Plymouth Meeting Mall: 500 West Germantown Pike, Suite 1345, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462(855) 955-9487Cirque du Soleil is coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks and putting on a show unlike any they've ever done before. Karen Rogers takes us backstage under the Big Top for a sneak peek.July 12-August 5100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456One of America's largest trail networks is right in our backyard and it's growing. Melissa Magee helps us navigate the Circuit Trails.Join the Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win big prizes. Go. Do. Discover. On the Circuit. Scavenger hunt Summer is prime barbecue season. Alicia and Melissa tag-teamed this one, each visiting a joint that specializes in smoked meats.7500 State Rd., Philadelphia, PA 191361703 South 11th St., Philadelphia PA 191484651 Washington St Extension, Wilmington, DelawareProceeds benefit Nemours A. I. DuPont Hospital for ChildrenGina Gannon goes In the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Redner's registered dietitian Meredith McGrath for some brunch recipes you can make at home.The city's historic district will be the site for a free concert series all summer long dubbed Summer Sounds.It's summer camp season and at Independence Seaport Museum, kids can learn while staying cool on the water.211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-413-8655June it Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month and Morris Animal Refuge is making it easier to bring a furry friend into your life.1242 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19147(215) 735-3256----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.