Annual summer fun special

This week on FYI Philly, it's our annual summer fun special. We're hitting the ropes and trails, day tripping for thrills and fun in the sun and hitting one of the region's largest outdoor arts festivals. Plus we taste some of the city's best BBQ and go backstage under the Big Top.
FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sunday at midnight.
Enter for your chance to win tickets to Cirque Du Soleil at the Philly Expo Center at Oak: Volta Sweepstakes

Treetop Quest Philly is an aerial adventure park that just opened in Fairmount Park.

Treetop Quest Philly
West Fairmount Park is home to a new aerial adventure course called Treetop Quest Philly. Ali Gorman grabbed Melissa Magee and made a day of it.
Treetop Quest Philly | Facebook
51 Chamounix Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19131
(267) 901-4145
The summer fun starts the moment you pull up to Dorney Park.

Dorney Park
Summer fun starts the moment you pull up to Dorney Park. Alicia Vitarelli takes us there and the Wildwater Kingdom, where the thrills are back for another summer of fun.
Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom | Facebook
4000 Dorney Park Rd, Allentown, PA 18104
It's the 29th year for the festival which showcases local, national and international artists.

Manayunk Arts Festival
Karen Rogers previews the 29th annual Manayunk Arts Festival showing us some of the amazing food and local artists that will be on Main Street June 23-24.

Manayunk Arts Festival | Facebook
June 23: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; June 24: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ryan J. Greenheck - Ceramics | Facebook

Shannon Alamanzar - Painting | Facebook

Colin & Luisa Valsquez-Maher - Mixed Media
Catch a thrill, take a chill and try an escape-like adventure indoors.

Things to Do in our own Backyard: Montgomery County
See three completely different options for summer fun in Montgomery County. Catch a thrill, take a chill and try an escape-like adventure indoors.

Elmwood Park Zoo - Treetop Adventures
1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown, PA 19401
800-652-4143

Boyd's Cardinal Hollow Winery | Breweries
1830 West Point Pike, Lansdale, PA 19486
215-801-2227

5 Wits
Plymouth Meeting Mall: 500 West Germantown Pike, Suite 1345, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
(855) 955-9487
Cirque du Soleil is coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.

Volta by Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil is coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks and putting on a show unlike any they've ever done before. Karen Rogers takes us backstage under the Big Top for a sneak peek.
Volta by Cirque du Soleil
July 12-August 5
Under the Big Top, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456
Melissa Magee helps us navigate the Circuit Trails.

Circuit Trails
One of America's largest trail networks is right in our backyard and it's growing. Melissa Magee helps us navigate the Circuit Trails.
Circuit Trails
Join the Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win big prizes. Go. Do. Discover. On the Circuit. Scavenger hunt
It wouldn't be summer fun without some barbecue.

BBQ Round-up
Summer is prime barbecue season. Alicia and Melissa tag-teamed this one, each visiting a joint that specializes in smoked meats.

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse | Facebook
7500 State Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19136

Mike's BBQ | Facebook
1703 South 11th St., Philadelphia PA 19148

New Castle County Ice Cream festival | Facebook (June 23-24)
4651 Washington St Extension, Wilmington, Delaware
Proceeds benefit Nemours A. I. DuPont Hospital for Children
Gina Gannon goes dining al fresco for this week's In the Kitchen recipe.

Alessi: In the Kitchen recipes
Gina Gannon goes In the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Redner's registered dietitian Meredith McGrath for some brunch recipes you can make at home.

Alessi & Redner's Alfresco dining | In the Kitchen recipes
Recipes: Marinated flank steak | Dijob balsamic green beans | Pesto pasta salad
The city's historic district will be the site for a free concert series all summer long dubbed Summer Sounds.

Summer Sounds in the Historic District
The city's historic district will be the site for a free concert series all summer long dubbed Summer Sounds.
Summer Sounds
6abc Loves the Arts. Karen Rogers reports during Action News at Noon on June 17, 2018.

6abc Loves the Arts: Independence Seaport Museum
It's summer camp season and at Independence Seaport Museum, kids can learn while staying cool on the water.

The Independence Seaport Museum | Facebook
211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-413-8655
Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge - David Murphy reports during Action News Mornings on June 16, 2018.

Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge
June it Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month and Morris Animal Refuge is making it easier to bring a furry friend into your life.

Morris Animal Refuge | Facebook
1242 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 735-3256
