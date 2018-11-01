6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region, Nov. 2-4

This weekend, Philly celebrates veterans on Sunday and fall family fun dots the region.

Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

PEDDLER'S VILLAGE APPLE FESTIVAL
It's all about apples at Peddler's Village in Bucks County. The 45th Annual Apple Festival will be held Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This outdoor event is held rain or shine. All attractions and food are pay as you go. Festival packages and pies

AC TATTOO EXPO
Thousands of people will gather in Atlantic City to celebrate the love of ink and entertainment. The Atlantic City Tattoo Expo takes over the 6th-floor ballroom of Bally's Casino Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $20 per day. Two-day passes and 3-day weekend passes are available. Advance tickets

SIXERS HOST PISTONS AT WELLS FARGO
The Sixers will look for another home game win when they face the Detroit Pistons Saturday. Tip-off is 1 p.m. Tickets
ODDITIES EXPO IN NORTHEAST PHILLY
Saturday is the Philadelphia Oddities Expo. The event pairs entertainment with education, classes, a flea market, tattoo parlor and more. The expo is held from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at the Philadelphia Insectarium on Frankford Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia. General admission is $13-dollar, children 12-and-under are free. Tickets

PHILLY VETERANS DAY PARADE ON 6ABC
Philadelphia honors America's brave men and women with the 4th Annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade. It starts at JFK Blvd and North 16th Street at noon Sunday. You can watch it on 6abc starting at 12:30 p.m. The parade ends at 5th & Market Streets, where there will be a festival until 4 p.m. Event details
Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show Nov. 2-4
The 42nd Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show is a show and sale of contemporary craft and design featuring 195 artists from across the United States, with 37 artists participating for the first time. The Guest Artist Program will showcase 26 artists from Germany.

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
