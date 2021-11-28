Protestors call for release of 2 teens charged in Fanta Bility's death

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of people in Delaware County took to the streets Saturday calling for the release of two teenagers.
They're charged with the August killing of an eight-year-old girl, though Sharon Hill Police fired the fatal shots.
Prosecutors say three officers were firing at a car they believed was connected to a shooting between two teens.
One of the bullets hit eight-year-old Fanta Bility.
Prosecutors say the teens are charged because their actions are what led directly to Bility's death.
The officers who fired the shots have been put on administrative leave.
