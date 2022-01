Protestors call for release of 2 teens charged in Fanta Bility's death

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of people in Delaware County took to the streets Saturday calling for the release of two teenagers.They're charged with the August killing of an eight-year-old girl, though Sharon Hill Police fired the fatal shots.Prosecutors say three officers were firing at a car they believed was connected to a shooting between two teens.One of the bullets hit eight-year-old Fanta Bility Prosecutors say the teens are charged because their actions are what led directly to Bility's death.The officers who fired the shots have been put on administrative leave.