Protestors call for release of 2 teens charged in Fanta Bility's death

Prosecutors say the teens are charged because their actions are what led directly to Bility's death.
By
SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of people in Delaware County took to the streets Saturday calling for the release of two teenagers.

They're charged with the August killing of an eight-year-old girl, though Sharon Hill Police fired the fatal shots.

Prosecutors say three officers were firing at a car they believed was connected to a shooting between two teens.

One of the bullets hit eight-year-old Fanta Bility.

The officers who fired the shots have been put on administrative leave.
