Man accused of confronting, stealing from Pro-Palestinian protester in Montgomery County

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was taken into custody on Friday for allegedly harassing and stealing from a Pro-Palestinian protester in Montgomery County earlier this month.

The incident happened on July 3 just before noon in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania.

Officers say a 56-year-old woman was protesting on the sidewalk of Route 202 and Henderson Road.

That's when the suspect, identified by police as Ilya Zaslavskiy, allegedly stopped his car, got out, and confronted the protester while stealing her signs.

Zaslavskiy fled the scene, authorities say.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Zaslavskiy on July 5, charging him with theft by unlawful taking, harassment, ethnic intimidation, and more.

Investigators say Zaslavskiy was taken into custody on July 12 after being spotted and recognized by an Upper Merion police officer.

He was later released on a $10,000 unsecured bail.

The Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released the following statement after the initial incident:

"We encourage the Upper Merion Township Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office to charge the assailants to the maximum extent possible, including hate crime charges. A 56-year-old woman who was standing by herself peacefully protesting for Palestinian human rights was assaulted. This is not the first time she has been assaulted in the same spot on Dekalb Pike and Henderson Road. Free speech must be protected for all Americans."