Delaware County Black Caucus calls for officers involved in fatal shooting of 8-year-old to be fired

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Members of the Delaware County Black Caucus held a news conference on Thursday, calling for the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a young girl outside of a football stadium last month to be fired.Earlier this week, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said initial ballistics analysis has concluded with "near certainty" that it was officers' gunfire that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility at Academy Park High School on August 27.Stollsteimer said the incident began with a shooting about a block away from the football stadium on the 900 block of Coates Street.At the same time of the shooting, authorities said a vehicle turned onto Coates Street directly in front of three Sharon Hill Borough police officers."We have concluded that the gunfire, combined with the movement of the vehicle, precipitated responsive gunfire from the Sharon Hill police officers," Stollsteimer said.Now, Pennsylvania State Senator Anthony Williams is joining other members of the Delaware County Black Caucus to stress the significance of this investigation moving toward a grand jury."If the grand jury is going to operate in secrecy and privacy to do their work, that means everyone should keep their nose, hands, opinions and pressure out of the DA's office and away from the grand jury," Williams said.The call for a grand jury would compel uncooperative witnesses to come forward and signals the possibility of criminal charges being filed."We'll be able to tell the whole story of what happened that night," Stollsteimer said.According to Stollsteimer, it's believed that four of the five gunshot victims, including Fanta, were struck by shots fired by the Sharon Hill police officers. Final forensic reports have not been released.Sources have told Action News that no weapon was found after a search of the vehicle and its occupants. Shockingly, no one was hit in the car.Attorney Bruce Castor is representing the two women who were in the car, as well as the Bility family."Both women (in the car) were cut up on their bodies, one severely on her arm from flying glass," Castor said.Castor said the Bility family wants the officers involved fired and said an apology would mean little at this juncture."It's too little too late," he said.The three police officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.Stollsteimer said his office is conducting a review of the legality of the officers' discharge of weapons. Stollsteimer said a grand jury investigation will determine if criminal charges should be filed."The grand jury will hear testimony related to the entire incident that night on Coates Street and will, at the conclusion of its work, issue a comprehensive report as to what happened on August 27," said Stollsteimer.