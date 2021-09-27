child shot

Delaware County Black Caucus calls for officers involved in fatal shooting of 8-year-old to be fired

Fanta Bility was shot after a football game at Academy Park High School on August 27.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Community calls for Delco officers who fatally shot girl be fired

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Members of the Delaware County Black Caucus held a news conference on Thursday, calling for the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a young girl outside of a football stadium last month to be fired.

Earlier this week, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said initial ballistics analysis has concluded with "near certainty" that it was officers' gunfire that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility at Academy Park High School on August 27.

Stollsteimer said the incident began with a shooting about a block away from the football stadium on the 900 block of Coates Street.

At the same time of the shooting, authorities said a vehicle turned onto Coates Street directly in front of three Sharon Hill Borough police officers.

"We have concluded that the gunfire, combined with the movement of the vehicle, precipitated responsive gunfire from the Sharon Hill police officers," Stollsteimer said.

Now, Pennsylvania State Senator Anthony Williams is joining other members of the Delaware County Black Caucus to stress the significance of this investigation moving toward a grand jury.

"If the grand jury is going to operate in secrecy and privacy to do their work, that means everyone should keep their nose, hands, opinions and pressure out of the DA's office and away from the grand jury," Williams said.

The call for a grand jury would compel uncooperative witnesses to come forward and signals the possibility of criminal charges being filed.

"We'll be able to tell the whole story of what happened that night," Stollsteimer said.

SEE ALSO: New details emerge in shooting death of 8-year-old girl at Academy Park High School football game

According to Stollsteimer, it's believed that four of the five gunshot victims, including Fanta, were struck by shots fired by the Sharon Hill police officers. Final forensic reports have not been released.

Sources have told Action News that no weapon was found after a search of the vehicle and its occupants. Shockingly, no one was hit in the car.

Attorney Bruce Castor is representing the two women who were in the car, as well as the Bility family.

"Both women (in the car) were cut up on their bodies, one severely on her arm from flying glass," Castor said.

Castor said the Bility family wants the officers involved fired and said an apology would mean little at this juncture.

"It's too little too late," he said.

SEE ALSO: Who fatally shot 8-year-old Fanta Bility? That's what her family, lawyer hope to find out
EMBED More News Videos

The family of the 8-year-old girl killed after a football game in Delaware County is still trying to make sense of what happened last Friday night.



The three police officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.

Stollsteimer said his office is conducting a review of the legality of the officers' discharge of weapons. Stollsteimer said a grand jury investigation will determine if criminal charges should be filed.

"The grand jury will hear testimony related to the entire incident that night on Coates Street and will, at the conclusion of its work, issue a comprehensive report as to what happened on August 27," said Stollsteimer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countypennsylvaniasharon hill boroughgrand juryofficer involved shootingshootingchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Police: Girl, 13, shot while in car with father; gunman sought
Lawsuit filed in 10-year-old's shooting death at football game
Young girl shot multiple times while in vehicle near Chester market
Who shot 8-year-old at football game? Family, lawyer hope to find out
TOP STORIES
LA Clippers video assistant from South Jersey killed in crash
Would-be burglar found dead at South Jersey restaurant identified
New COVID bill proposed for US air travel ahead of holidays
Army vet from Philly catches gator in trash can
Crozer-Chester nurses say there's a staffing crisis at the hospital
Congress passes measure to avert government shutdown
Police ID man killed in I-295 crash; 13 others injured
Show More
Data shows concerning rise in suicide among Black teen girls
Vaccination deadline arrives for Philly school district employees
Phoenixville officials to launch new cameras to catch reckless drivers
Homicide suspect in custody following barricade in Hunting Park
Officials search for 2 additional shooters in Norristown homicide
More TOP STORIES News