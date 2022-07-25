Attorneys want manslaughter charges dropped against fmr. Sharon Hill cops in 8-year-old girl's death

In court, the attorneys argued it is impossible to know which officer fired the bullet that ultimately killed Fanta Bility.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Attorneys for the three former Sharon Hill, Pa. officers accused in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility are asking for manslaughter charges to be dropped.

Family, attorneys and community activists seeking justice for the girl gathered outside the Delaware County courthouse in Media on Monday.

"We will continue to fight until we get justice for Fanta," said her uncle, Abu Bility.

The defense filed a motion to drop voluntary and involuntary manslaughter charges against the officers: Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan, and Devon Smith.

Officers Brian Devaney (left), Sean Dolan (middle) and Devon Smith (right) are charged in connection with the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility and the wounding of three others.

"And we are standing here today trying to determine if we should charge the three officers that fired their weapons because, at this point, we're not sure which bullet killed Fanta? It doesn't make a difference," said Sheila Carter, president of the Darby-area branch of the NAACP.

Bility was shot in August 2021 as she walked with her mother following a football game at Academy Park High School.

Attorneys for the officers didn't comment when leaving the courthouse, but in court they argued it is impossible to know which officer fired the bullet that ultimately killed the girl.

All three officers fired their weapons as the game was letting out in response to gunfire they heard in the vicinity that was unrelated to the football game.

They fired 25 shots at a black Chevy Impala, which they believed was where the shots were coming from.

That vehicle was passing the exiting crowd, which included Bility.

"The officers shot at the wrong target and shot into a crowd of people, and we brought charges we believe are warranted," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Jack Stollsteimer.

The gunmen who fired the initial shots, Angelo "AJ" Ford and Hasein Strand, were charged with first-degree murder in Bility's death, but the charge was withdrawn and they pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

"Every day her mother has to wake up remembering and reliving those moments because she was there. And her siblings were there. Accountability must be met," said community activist Carol Kazeem.

An independent investigation into the Sharon Hill Police Department procedures is complete and the results are expected to be released sometime this month.