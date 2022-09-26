Judge denies motion to dismiss manslaughter charges against officers in Fanta Bility shooting

The former officers are facing 12 criminal counts each, including manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County judge denied a motion on Monday afternoon to dismiss some of the most serious charges against three former Sharon Hill officers in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility.

Lawyers representing Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan, and Devon Smith previously filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss the manslaughter charges. On Monday afternoon, a judge denied that request.

This all stems from an incident on August 27, 2021.

That's when investigators said the officers heard gunshots as people were leaving a football game at Academy Park High School, and then fired into a crowd of people while attempting to return fire.

Fanta was struck and later died.

Just last month, members of the NAACP raised questions at a Sharon Hill council meeting about why investigation reports have been so heavily redacted in their push for more answers.

Fanta's family recently spoke with Action News reflecting on one year since her death. Her mother, Tenneh Kromah, called her daughter kind and generous.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.