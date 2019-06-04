ASOS unveils crop tops and tube tops for men

Men's fashion is really having a moment.Ladies are probably already aware that the crop tops are back in rotation, but you should know, you might have some bare midriff competition from the men in your life.That's because belly shirts and tube tops for men are happening.If you're happy to show off your abs, there's a top for you.Most of the crop tops have been curated on the shopping site ASOS from various designers at various price points.Ahead of the trend, Philadelphia Eagles fashion icon Jason Kelce posted a picture wearing a crop top, captioning it, "It was too restricting. I needed more freedom."