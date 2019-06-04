Style & Fashion

ASOS unveils crop tops and tube tops for men

Men's fashion is really having a moment.

Ladies are probably already aware that the crop tops are back in rotation, but you should know, you might have some bare midriff competition from the men in your life.

That's because belly shirts and tube tops for men are happening.

If you're happy to show off your abs, there's a top for you.

Most of the crop tops have been curated on the shopping site ASOS from various designers at various price points.

Ahead of the trend, Philadelphia Eagles fashion icon Jason Kelce posted a picture wearing a crop top, captioning it, "It was too restricting. I needed more freedom."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionmen's clothingbig talkersretail
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ESPN: Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen tears ACL
Police: Man shot near mechanic shop in Germantown
Havertown woman charged with neglect, death of her mother
Injuries reported after vehicle hits 7-Eleven in Delaware County
Local 'Jeopardy!' winner was a spectacular student, teachers say
Former boxer Meldrick Taylor charged after barricade situation
Florida deputy charged for inaction during Parkland shooting
Show More
Meek Mill granted appellate court hearing in Philadelphia
Berks County authorities warning about jury duty scam
2-alarm apartment fire in Chester Co. renders dozens homeless
Trump, Theresa May hold news conference in UK amid protests
Pa. native Emma Boettcher defeats 'Jeopardy' star James Holzhauer
More TOP STORIES News