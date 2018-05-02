STYLE & FASHION

Denim brand selling 'extreme cut out' jeans for $168

Denim brand selling 'extreme cut out' jeans for $168. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 4, 2018. (WPVI)

When it comes to denim, ripped jeans are in, but one brand is taking it to a whole new level.

A company called Carmar has come out with "extreme cut-out jeans," and the Internet is going crazy over them.

People can't believe how revealing the pants are, leaving little to the imagination. You might not believe how much the shreds of denim cost: $168.

Carmar describes the jeans as "relax fit." According to Carmar's website, the jeans are sold out. The company directed customers to an email address to join a waitlist.

