OSCARS

Regina King keeps it sleek yet glamorous on the red carpet this awards season

EMBED </>More Videos

Regina King has brought her fashion A-game this awards season. Take a look back at her memorable looks.

LOS ANGELES --
If there's one thing we know for sure about Regina King, it's that she's not afraid to glam it up.

Throughout awards season, the actress hit the red carpet in bold, head-turning gowns all while keeping things sleek, elegant and a bit sexy.

King often showed off her toned arms with sleeveless and off-the-shoulder necklines, including in a purple Michael Kors gown she wore to the Critics' Choice Awards. She's also not afraid to show off a bit of leg as she did in the hot pink Versace gown she wore to the BAFTA Awards.

King stunned in sparkles in a coral Alberta Ferretti gown at the Golden Globe Awards. She kept the sparkle going in a gold Monique Lhuillier gown at the Globes after-party.

SEE ALSO: What will they wear? Best actress nominee fashion

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionmercedes-benz usa oscars fashionhollywoodOscarsacademy awardsred carpet fashion
OSCARS
Meet this year's 8 first-time Oscar acting nominees
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
Statement suits and other memorable Glenn Close red carpet looks
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Bradley Cooper among Oscar noms with local ties
Fans flock to diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie
Authorities: Man held women captive, forced them into prostitution
Crews battling 3-alarm fire in Tredyffrin Township
I-95 crash leaves Millville teen dead, 4 others injured
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
How the voting works at the Oscars
Show More
Print your Oscars ballot here
La Salle student says armed home invasion occurred near campus
Police: Suspect linked to 9 sex assault incidents in South Philly
ESPN: Negotiations between Phils, Harper could be resolved by Tues.
Giroux scores OT winner to lead Flyers to victory at Linc
More News