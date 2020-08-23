Bicyclist killed in crash with car in Medford Township, New Jersey

MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A bicyclist was killed following a collision with a car in Medford, New Jersey Saturday night.It happened around 10 p.m. on Branin Road just south of Charville Road.Officials said the driver of the vehicle was traveling north on Branin Road when they struck the bicyclist who was also riding north on Branin Road.The Bicycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released pending notification of their family.The crash is under investigation by the Medford Township Police Traffic Safety Bureau.