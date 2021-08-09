1 person dead after house fire in Mercer County, New Jersey

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a house fire in Mercer County, New Jersey.The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. Monday at a home on the unit block of Lenox Avenue.Firefighters were on the scene for several hours battling the blaze.Much of the damage was in the back of the house near a bedroom.The name of the person who was killed has not been released, but officials said it was a 23-year-old man.There was no immediate word on a possible cause of this fire.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Frank Burger of the Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 581-4010.