HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a house fire in Mercer County, New Jersey.
The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. Monday at a home on the unit block of Lenox Avenue.
Firefighters were on the scene for several hours battling the blaze.
Much of the damage was in the back of the house near a bedroom.
The name of the person who was killed has not been released, but officials said it was a 23-year-old man.
There was no immediate word on a possible cause of this fire.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Frank Burger of the Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 581-4010.
MORE TOP STORIES:
1 person dead after house fire in Mercer County, New Jersey
Firefighters were on the scene for several hours battling the blaze.
FIRE
TOP STORIES
Show More