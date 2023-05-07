Delaware police investigate fatal shooting involving 14-year-old girl in Wilmington

Officers also say they located a 14-year-old girl suffering gunshot wounds.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a fatal shooting incident involving a 14-year-old girl on Saturday night.

Officials say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of West 3rd Street.

At the scene, police located a 47-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Officers also say they located a 14-year-old girl suffering gunshot wounds. She arrived at the hospital in stable condition.

This incident remains under investigation and officials say that further details will be released when available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Brandon Mosley at 302-576-3646.