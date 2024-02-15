83-year-old woman stabbed to death on Philadelphia porch after altercation

Officers have not yet released the victim's identity.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was stabbed to death on the porch of her North Philadelphia home Wednesday night.

Officers first responded to the scene around 8 p.m. on the 2900 block of North 27th Street.

Upon arrival, police found a woman stabbed once in the neck on the front porch of her home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers told Action News there was an altercation on the victim's porch before the stabbing.

A possible suspect, a 47-year-old man, went inside the residence and a barricade situation was temporarily declared at the scene.

Police say there is no longer an active barricade.

Officers have not yet released the victim's identity.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says firefighters were also on the scene due to a reported smell of gasoline. It is unclear if that incident is connected to the stabbing, but seven homes were briefly evacuated as a precaution.

