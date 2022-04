WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating after a crash left one man dead in Winslow Township, New Jersey.The incident happened Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. on the White Horse Pike near Spring Garden Road.Officials say the 73-year-old man's SUV collided head on with a box truck when he crossed into oncoming traffic.The man was later identified as Charles Souza of Texas.Souza was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.Authorities are now investigating the cause of that crash.