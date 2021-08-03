FCC Applications for WPVI-TV

PHILADELPHIA -- To learn about FCC applications regarding WPVI-TV, Channel 6 (RF Channel 6) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania click HERE.

On April 3, 2023, WPVI Television (Philadelphia), LLC, licensee of WPVI-TV, Channel 6 (RF Channel 6) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit publicfiles.fcc.gov and search in WPVI-TV's public file.