Shooting leads to wrong way high-speed chase on I-76 in South Philadelphia; 1 person shot in neck

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting and a wrong way high-speed chase on the Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia.

A 27-year-old man in the back of a Ford Explorer was shot in the neck, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 27-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting and a wrong-way high-speed chase on the Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia.

Police said the incident began at about 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of Pattison Avenue, near FDR Park. Police found 18 spent shell casings at the scene.

A PennDOT tow truck driver then told police they saw the vehicles involved speeding eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-76.

The two vehicles involved, a Ford Explorer and an Infiniti sedan, were then involved in a crash. Both cars spun around and ended up facing the correct direction on I-76, the tow truck driver told police.

A 27-year-old man in the back of the Explorer was shot in the neck, police said.

At least eight bullet holes were seen in the Explorer and the rear windshield was blown out.

The man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Police said he may be paralyzed by the shooting.

A 32-year-old woman who was driving the SUV stayed at the scene.

A 22-year-old man, who was driving the Infiniti, also remained at the scene. Police said they believe he may be the shooter and a gun was found on the floorboard of the car.

The westbound lanes of I-76 were closed at Passyunk Avenue while police investigated the shooting and crash.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting or the crash is asked to call police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker