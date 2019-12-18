Robbery suspect dead after shootout with FedEx driver in Philadelphia

A FedEx driver has been shot. 600 Unruh Avenue. @6abc pic.twitter.com/9lqrQyydOP — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) December 18, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A robbery suspect is dead after he was shot by a FedEx driver during a shootout on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.It happened around 7:10 p.m. on the 600 block of Unruh Avenue in the city's Lawndale section.Police say the FedEx driver was making a delivery to the home with a white picket fence. After he dropped off the package, a suspect walked up into the property with a gun to rob the FedEx driver and the bullets started flying. Both men were shot.Officers found the FedEx driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police say the driver went to a nearby ACME to get help after being shot. He was transported to an area hospital where he's expected to survive.Claudia Griggs was also pulling in at the same time."He pulled up real fast and got out and said something to the cop. He said he was shot," said Griggs.Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department said, "Police did recover the firearm from the FedEx driver and he is completely cooperating with police."Detectives say the 27-year-old suspect later died in the shootout.Officers also found the suspect's vehicle, with another man inside of it at Large and Benner streets. That person is now considered a person of interest.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.