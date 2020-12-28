Community & Events

Be Kind: Neighbor helps 102-year-old WWII vet have a Merry Christmas

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's the season of giving, and one neighbor in Delaware County went above and beyond to be kind to a World War II veteran in need of a Merry Christmas.

Joy Winner-Vasaturo is always looking out for her friend, Joe Passaretti, who is 102 years old.

The retired Army Corporal from Collingdale, Pa. mentioned his tree was too worn out to put up this year.

So, Joy bought Joe a brand new one, complete with the trimmings, and decorated it for him.

"I love her for that," Joe said. "I always loved Christmas. I like decorating."

"It makes me feel good that I can make somebody else feel good," Joy said.

Joy didn't stop there.

She made sure all of her friends sent Joe a Christmas card to brighten the holiday season.
