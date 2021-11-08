shooting

Quadruple shooting prompts 2 schools to lock down in Philadelphia's Feltonville section

Police said three of the victims were leaving a corner store when someone began shooting in the 200 block of E. Louden Street.
Police investigate quadruple shooting in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A quadruple shooting caused two Philadelphia schools to go on lockdown Monday morning in the city's Feltonville section.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 10:55 a.m. in the 200 block of E. Louden Street.

Investigators said three people were leaving a corner store when someone began shooting at them. The three victims ran away but were all hit by the gunfire. A fourth person, who was standing on the street nearby, was also shot.

According to police, a 17-year-old male was shot once in the left leg and two 18-year-old men were each shot in the right thigh. Police said the fourth victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the left shin.

The victims were all taken to Temple University Hospital and are in stable condition.

Following the shooting, the Feltonville Intermediate School and the Feltonville School of Arts/Sciences were locked down for about an hour.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

