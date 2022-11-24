Volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals to help neighbors still recovering from Ida

The group "Upper Dublin Strong" was founded in September 2021 after a tornado tore through neighborhoods in the district.

AMBLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A group of Montgomery County volunteers is packing hundreds of Thanksgiving meal kits for people in need in their community. It's their latest effort in helping victims of Hurricane Ida.

The group "Upper Dublin Strong" was founded in September 2021 after a tornado tore through neighborhoods in the district. They've participated in everything from home and community cleanups to giveaways. This is the second year they've taken on packing Thanksgiving meals.

"There are still so many needs out there and people are, in many cases, in a worse financial situation than they were a year ago. We wanted to offer the meals again," said Traci Clapham, the organizer of the meal packing at Upper Dublin Lutheran Church.

Each person has their own reason for helping.

"Last year we lost our mother this week and so when I knew Traci was doing this, I said this is what I really need to be doing now to honor my mom," said Diane McGrath from Abington.

Still, tornado recovery is the unifying cause for every member in the room who each has their own story about that day.

"I was very lucky in that my town and my home was missed by about a half a mile, and yet across the road from where I live there was complete devastation," said Terry Jackson from Flourtown.

More than a year after the tornado, entire neighborhoods like the one along Creek Drive are still recovering. And as these neighbors rebuild their homes, the volunteers at UD Strong wanted to make sure they could at least get a home-cooked meal for Thanksgiving.

"Through a dark and terrible day, we found some light and we found a way to channel some positive energy," said Gene McGonagle, a member of Kiwanis Club of Ambler, which helped raise $5,000 to donate these 200 meals which recipients will pick up Thanksgiving morning.

It's a community effort to show the true meaning of the holiday.

"By the grace of God that storm could have hit my home or my community or my development and it's just great to be able to help other people as they struggle to rebuild," said Jackson.