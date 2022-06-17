Fifty50

ESPN launches immersive digital destination Fifty/50 World in celebration of 50 years of Title IX

Fifty/50 World is an interactive and shared 3D world built for inspiration, education and reflection.
By John R. Manzo

Fifty/50 World is an immersive digital destination that amplifies ESPN's content around the powerful month championing the 50th anniversary of Title IX. (ESPN)

ESPN continues to explore thoughtful ways to show up in immersive digital platforms. The latest, which launched Thursday, is Fifty/50 World, an immersive digital destination that amplifies ESPN's content around the powerful month championing the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.

Fifty/50 World runs through June 30, featuring content watch/listen parties, guest speakers and virtual games throughout the two-week span.

"Fifty/50 World is the latest in a long line of innovative firsts for ESPN Edge, as we look to engage our fans in new, exciting and immersive ways," said Kevin Lopes, VP of Business Development & Innovation, ESPN.

A look at the jumbotron in Fifty/50 World, an immersive digital destination that amplifies ESPN's content around the powerful month championing the 50th anniversary of Title IX.



"Over the course of two weeks, fans are going to be able to deep dive into this interactive and shared 3D world together to uncover more stories of Title IX and the women moving the world forward." said Kati Fernandez, Director of Original Content & Integration, ESPN.

Featured within Fifty/50 World is Julie Foudy's Laughter Permitted Podcast, Fifty50 x Special Olympics discussion featuring Loretta Claiborne and Novie Craven, The Ultimate Fighter: Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes, and much more.

The first interactive virtual event for ESPN features all programming inside Fifty/50 World's virtual ESPN Wide World of Sports. Additionally, the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando will feature Fifty/50 World content on digital screens throughout the sports complex, also guiding guests to activate via their mobile devices.

A look at the stadium in Fifty/50 World, an immersive digital destination that amplifies ESPN's content around the powerful month championing the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

ESPN



To enter Fifty/50 World, head over to espnfifty50.com.

Click here for the full programming schedule.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ESPN and this ABC station.
