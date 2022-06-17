ESPN launches immersive digital destination Fifty/50 World in celebration of 50 years of Title IX

Fifty/50 World runs through June 30, featuring content watch/listen parties, guest speakers and virtual games throughout the two-week span.
"Fifty/50 World is the latest in a long line of innovative firsts for ESPN Edge, as we look to engage our fans in new, exciting and immersive ways," said Kevin Lopes, VP of Business Development & Innovation, ESPN.
"Over the course of two weeks, fans are going to be able to deep dive into this interactive and shared 3D world together to uncover more stories of Title IX and the women moving the world forward." said Kati Fernandez, Director of Original Content & Integration, ESPN.
Featured within Fifty/50 World is Julie Foudy's Laughter Permitted Podcast, Fifty50 x Special Olympics discussion featuring Loretta Claiborne and Novie Craven, The Ultimate Fighter: Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes, and much more.
The first interactive virtual event for ESPN features all programming inside Fifty/50 World's virtual ESPN Wide World of Sports. Additionally, the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando will feature Fifty/50 World content on digital screens throughout the sports complex, also guiding guests to activate via their mobile devices.
To enter Fifty/50 World, head over to espnfifty50.com.
