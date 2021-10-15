Food & Drink

Northern Liberties welcomes Figo, largest restaurant in the neighborhood

This is the 14th major restaurant to open in the bustling neighborhood this past year.
By
NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) -- Northern Liberties officially welcomed it's largest restaurant to date today. It's a dual concept for fans of Italian cuisine: Figo Ristorante and Figo Pizzeria.

"This is a wonderful sign that after a very tough last twenty months, we are coming back," said Congressman Brendan Boyle. "We are making our way out of it. The fact that a new restaurant is opening here in the heart of Northern Liberties shows you that COVID-19 may have stalled development, but didn't permanently stop it."

This is also the 10th opening for Glu Hospitality in less than two years. Their commitment to Northern Liberties has been strong.

Just up the block from Figo, construction is hot. The strip is getting ready to welcome about 5,000 new residents in the next 18 months.

"It's unbelievable and I think that's why we're extremely focused on this area right now," said Derek Gibbons, owner of Figo. "It's very exciting for us and we want to continue to create different concepts and different cuisines and offerings for the neighborhood."

Figo is a massive space with 200 seats inside and a huge patio outside with 120 seats.

And again, it's also a pizzeria.

It's located where old Wahlburgers once was. Before that, it was Darling's Diner.

Figo also plans to add brunch later this fall.

For more information, visit: www.figoitalian.com
