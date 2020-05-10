Cash assistance program for Philadelphia residents begins taking applications Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphians who are struggling financially because of the pandemic can apply for an emergency cash grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services beginning Monday.
The city is offering an Emergency Assistance Program for families with children who were working and experienced the loss of a job or income due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Families whose income is below 150 percent of the federal poverty level-about $2,700 a month for a family of three-are eligible.
Families that qualify will be able to get a one-time grant of approximately $400-$1,200, based on their family size.
"Too many Philadelphians struggle to keep afloat financially even in normal times," said Mayor Kenney. "This virus simply cannot be allowed to become a terrible tipping point that leaves people hungry or without shelter. This emergency help is available now if you are someone who has had trouble applying for unemployment-or if you are waiting for your unemployment to come through. This state program is limited-both in size and duration-but I am certain that every bit of assistance can make a huge difference."
Applications will be accepted starting Monday and will continue to be taken through June 12 or until all funds are expended.
Residents can apply online or call BenePhilly at 1 (833) 373-5868.
COVID-19 CASES IN PHILADELPHIA
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 330 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 18,211.
The Department of Public Health again noted clusters of positive cases in congregate settings, including nursing homes, behavioral health facilities, and the Department of Prisons. No additional inmates have tested positive. The current total of positive cases at correctional facilities is 12.
The Department of Public Health confirmed three additional fatalities in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 894. Of the 894 total deaths, 471 (53%) were long-term care facility residents.
The Department of Public Health reports 827 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 1,562 people hospitalized in the region (including Philadelphia).
